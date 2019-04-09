Image copyright YouTube Image caption The area opposite the Henry Taggart Hall

A former Army medical assistant has told the Ballymurphy Inquest that an officer asked him to plant bullets on two men he had treated.

Nigel Mumford said an officer he did not recognise asked him to plant bullets on their clothes.

He told the court that he refused to do it and that the bullets were not planted.

Mr Mumford said he did not report the officer at the time because he hoped to leave the Royal Army Medical Corps.

The inquest is looking into the fatal shootings of 10 people in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast in August 1971.

The shootings occurred amid disturbances sparked by the introduction of internment without trial in Northern Ireland.

Earlier Mr Mumford told the inquest that he watched the moment soldiers open fire on people at an Army base.

Mr Mumford, who served with 23 Parachute Field Ambulance, attached to B Company 2 Para, was based in the Henry Taggart Hall on the day six people died.

He told the court he treated five casualties brought into the hall.

The witness said he watched Lieutenant M42 take six or seven soldiers outside the base, as it was being attacked with gunfire and by rioters.

Mr Mumford said that with the permission of Major M45, Lieutenant M42 shouted some warnings, and then ordered his men to open fire on the crowd and shoot to kill.

The former corporal described a "fusillade of shots" for about a minute.

He said he did not see the group which had been reported as attacking the base and only heard that they had scattered as some fell wounded or dead.