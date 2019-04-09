Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Chief Constable George Hamilton is to retire in the summer

The job of chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland has been advertised, with new oversight built in to the recruitment process.

The aim is to identify the next holder of the £207,000-a-year post by May - a month before George Hamilton retires.

For the first time, the Policing Board has hired a firm of external advisors to ensure the appointment withstands scrutiny and potential legal challenge.

Politicians on the interview panel will be given two days intensive training.

The board took legal advice on the participation of politicians in selection after comments by the Sinn Féin president, Mary Lou McDonald.

In February she voiced opposition to an internal successor to Mr Hamilton, leading to claims she had compromised the competition.

But the board stuck with precedent and five politicians, including Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon, are included on the eight-person selection panel.

Advisors will "quality assure" the scoring throughout the interview process.

Having been chief constable since 2014, Mr Hamilton declined a three-year contract extension earlier this year.

He will retire in June after 34 years as a police officer and whoever succeeds him will be the PSNI's fifth chief constable.

The closing date for applications is 7 May, with interviews for short-listed candidates due to take place about two weeks later.

The Policing Board' Anne Connolly, said: "The board is looking for an exceptional leader.

"The job will be challenging but rewarding."