Image caption The Prospect union said it expected an impact on maintenance, operations and costs for third parties such as NIE Networks

Members of the Prospect trade union, who operate the electricity transmission system in NI, have announced a 24-hour strike on 15 April.

Prospect said SONI staff had "voted strongly in favour of the action up to and including strike".

It said it expected an impact on operations and costs for third parties.

SONI said it was disappointed that Prospect members "are taking such extreme action, which we believe is unnecessary and avoidable".

One of the issues which led to the strike ballot was a dispute over pay increases.

Angela Moffatt, the Prospect negotiations officer, also claimed SONI (System Operator for Northern Ireland) had "refused to budge, despite a proposal from Prospect for an under inflation pay rise to be made".

'No blackout'

"All of our members with the exception of minimum emergency operations cover will now initially strike for one day, but more could follow," she said.

"We expect an impact on maintenance and operations and costs for third parties like NIE Networks too."

Ms Moffat added that workers "are not escalating to a blackout situation at this point".

"Our members will be there to deal with emergencies and ensure there's no risk to life," she said.

Ms Moffat said SONI could not "expect to keep trading on that goodwill".

"If they don't try to work with us to find a solution, the industrial action will escalate further," she added.

SONI general manager, Robin McCormick, said it remained "open and willing to engage with the union", as it had "been doing over the past 12 months".

He said SONI was "calling on Prospect to withdraw its notice for action and to return to talks".

"While SONI will do its utmost to maintain core services and security of supply as a priority, this escalating action by Prospect means that we will be operating the NI power system with a greater level of risk," he added.