Another day, another cash machine raid in Northern Ireland, as the latest theft makes the front pages of most of Monday's papers.

The now all-too familiar sight of a badly-damaged rural business, an ATM-shaped chunk torn out of the building, is splashed across them.

The target was O'Kane's filling station in Dungiven, County Londonderry.

Police are facing criticism for their "slow" response, but they argue they "can't be everywhere at once".

'Team of crooks'

The Belfast Telegraph reports that one officer in Craigavon has hit back at the PSNI's critics, saying they "don't have crystal balls" to predict which cash machine will be hit next.

"I could sit for hours at an ATM, but no sooner am I round the corner than a team of crooks arrive," the officer wrote in a Facebook post.

Image copyright PA Image caption O'Kane's Filling Station just outside Dungiven was the latest target of ATM raiders

Shop owner Martin O'Kane tells the paper he "probably won't get another cash machine in again" and says his local community will lose a much-needed facility.

Cash machine thefts are now the "biggest threat" to rural businesses in a generation, according to Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts.

He tells the Irish News that the gangs carrying out the raids are "out of control" and must be stopped.

The Daily Mirror leads with a "major health boost" for Northern Ireland - an announcement that for the first time, boys will be given access to a vaccine which can help prevent cancer.

Boys aged 12 and 13 are to be offered an injection to protect them against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)-related cancers, according to the Department of Health.

A similar vaccination programme has been available to girls for a number of years now, and has had considerable success.

"The prevalence of the main HPV cancer-causing types 16 and 18 has already been reduced by over 80%," according to the department's spokesperson.

'Two free drinks'

The Mirror also reports on a joyful homecoming for Grand National hero Tiger Roll.

The superstar horse was given a hero's welcome in his home village of Summerhill, County Meath, on Sunday, after back-to-back wins in the "biggest race in the world".

Image copyright John Grossick/The Jockey Club Image caption The Tiger is on a roll after back-to-back Grand National victories

The champion is part-owned by Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary, who toasted his win with punters on the airline's Dublin to Liverpool service at the weekend.

It wasn't quite a free bar, but all passengers were offered two free drinks in honour of the little horse who proved "too good to be true".

Five days out from a possible no-deal Brexit, the News Letter is alone on leading on the issue.

It reports that the DUP will not support "any Brexit deal" which would involve the UK staying in a customs union with the EU.

The party's Strangford MP Jim Shannon tells the paper: "That is not the Brexit people voted for."