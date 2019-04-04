Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Chief Constable George Hamilton told the policing board there was nothing to suggest first officers on scene "didn't act in good faith in difficult circumstances"

The drugs arrest and de-arrest of a Cookstown hotelier "did not look good" for the investigation into the deaths of three teens in a crush outside his hotel, the chief constable has said.

Speaking at a Policing Board meeting George Hamilton said it had been "a distraction" to the investigation.

Owner Michael McElhatton, 52, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

After forensic testing of the substance, he was de-arrested.

Police later said the white powder - which was found in an unmarked, unbranded, clear plastic bag, during a search of Mr McElhatton's home - was an "innocent substance".

After the incident, police refused to apologise.

In his statement issued earlier in response to the drugs arrest, Mr McElhatton said: "Despite there being no basis to these suspicions, they have blackened my name and caused so much upset for so many people especially those who are grieving and distressed over the events at the Greenvale Hotel."

Image copyright PA Image caption Greenvale owner Michael McElhatton said his name had been blackened by the drugs allegation

Mr McElhatton was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths on the night of 17 March, and has since been released on police bail.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died as a result of the crush outside the St Patrick's Day disco.

The initial police response to the incident at a County Tyrone hotel is to be investigated by the Police Ombudsman.

Mr Hamilton told the Policing Board there was "nothing to suggest" first officers on scene "didn't act in good faith in difficult circumstances."