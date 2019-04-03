Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The fire was at an apartment block in Belfast city centre

Two people were taken to hospital and eighty people evacuated from their homes overnight following a fire at an apartment block in Belfast city centre.

Fifty-five firefighters using eight fire appliances tackled the blaze on the first floor of the building on Great Victoria Street.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 02:00 BST on Wednesday.

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Eighty people were moved from their homes during the incident

Firefighters using breathing apparatus searched six floors of the building during the incident.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said about 24 people were displaced by the fire and moved to a nearby community centre.