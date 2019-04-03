Image caption The inquest is examining the deaths in west Belfast in August 1971

A former soldier has told the Ballymurphy inquest that what he saw was "murder".

C4, had previously told the court that he saw British soldiers with red berets shooting and killing two men close to Springfield Park in August 1971.

He believed that the soldiers were from the Parachute Regiment.

The inquest is looking into the shooting dead of 10 people in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast in August 1971.

The shootings occurred amid disturbances sparked by the introduction of internment without trial in Northern Ireland.

C4 told the court on Tuesday that he was present during the incident where Fr Hugh Mullan and Francis Quinn were shot and killed on waste ground near Springfield Park.

C4, originally from England, was in Belfast at the time visiting his wife and family while on pre-discharge leave from the Royal Corps of Signals.

Returning to give evidence today he told the coroner: "What I saw in my mind was murder. Shooting civilians who weren't involved in any terrorist action."

Asked by the coroner why he had come forward in 1971 to speak out about what had happened, he replied: "People needed their justice."

Earlier, a barrister for the MoD (Ministry of Defence) had resumed questions about the differences in some of C4's several accounts of what happened.

Image copyright Public Image caption The shootings occurred amid disturbances sparked by the introduction of internment without trial in Northern Ireland

In one earlier statement given in 2009, C4 had said he could not see the colour of the berets worn by the soldiers who shot at them from the roofs of Springmartin flats.

He now says he is certain he saw red or maroon berets on the two men.

Asked why he had said that, he told the court he was not sure of his frame of mind while giving that 2009 statement.

There were also some difference in his description of the order in which things happened and exactly who was present.

Image caption Ten people were killed in the shootings

Later, a barrister for the Mullan and Quinn families indicated that other witnesses to the inquest in previous weeks had referred to the presence of a man, with an English accent, a soldier, who was married to a local woman.

C4 agreed that this would have been him.

C4 was also questioned about his claim that a captain in the Parachute Regiment came up to him at the inquest in 1972 into the death of Father Hugh Mullan and called him a traitor.

The former soldier told the court that his home had later been visited by three members of the Parachute Regiment who had physically assaulted him.

He described making a complaint about the matter to the military authorities, a short time later.

Image caption Soldiers from the Parachute Regiment were based at Henry Taggart Army base

He had earlier said in court that he thought the three soldiers had later been court-martialled, but now said he could not be certain anything had actually happened as a result of his complaint.

C4 is now aged 71 and agreed with the court that his memory sometimes failed him, but he was doing his best to give "an honest and truthful account".

C4 has now completed his evidence.