Flybe flight cancellations hit Belfast
Ten Flybe flights in and out of Belfast City Airport on Wednesday have been cancelled.
Five departures and five arrivals have so far been affected.
Passengers received texts and emails on Tuesday evening telling them of the cancellations.
Flybe said it "cancelled a small number of flights" for "operational reasons". Airports across the UK have been affected with more than 20 flights in total cancelled.
In a statement Flybe apologised for any inconvenience: "All customers affected have been emailed and advised they can re-book for travel on an alternative flight or apply for a full refund."
Flights cancelled at Belfast City Airport:
Departures:
07:15 East Midlands BE361
08:25 Glasgow BE121
08:40 Birmingham BE403
10:35 Leeds Bradford BE731
12:45 Aberdeen BE154
Arrivals:
07:55 Birmingham BE400
08:00 Glasgow BE122
09:50 East Midlands BE362
12:20 Aberdeen BE153
13:00 Leeds Bradford BE732