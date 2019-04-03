Flybe flight cancellations hit Belfast

Image copyright PA

Ten Flybe flights in and out of Belfast City Airport on Wednesday have been cancelled.

Five departures and five arrivals have so far been affected.

Passengers received texts and emails on Tuesday evening telling them of the cancellations.

Flybe said it "cancelled a small number of flights" for "operational reasons". Airports across the UK have been affected with more than 20 flights in total cancelled.

In a statement Flybe apologised for any inconvenience: "All customers affected have been emailed and advised they can re-book for travel on an alternative flight or apply for a full refund."

Flights cancelled at Belfast City Airport:

Departures:

07:15 East Midlands BE361

08:25 Glasgow BE121

08:40 Birmingham BE403

10:35 Leeds Bradford BE731

12:45 Aberdeen BE154

Arrivals:

07:55 Birmingham BE400

08:00 Glasgow BE122

09:50 East Midlands BE362

12:20 Aberdeen BE153

13:00 Leeds Bradford BE732