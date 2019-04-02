A man has suffered injuries to one of his hands, his face and head after being attacked with a knife during a break-in at his west Belfast home.

Three masked men forced their way into the house in Brittons Parade, Ballymurphy, at about 22:15 BST on Monday.

The man, his partner and their young child were in the house.

One of the attackers grabbed the woman by the neck and forced her upstairs where he carried out a search.

The other two intruders went into the kitchen, where they the attacked the man with a knife.

The injured man was taken to hospital, as was his partner, who was treated for shock.

The attackers left on foot.

"This was a brutal and vicious attack which must have been a frightening experience for the occupants of this house, who have understandably been left shaken by their ordeal," Det Sgt Dave Stewart said.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Britton's Parade area last night and saw three males acting suspiciously, in the time before the incident was reported to us or in the period afterwards, to contact detectives."