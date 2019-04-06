Image copyright Larne Times Image caption Front page of the Larne Times

There's been a bumper crop of stories in this week's local newspapers, including concern over services at Newry's Daisy Hill Hospital, the cost of freedoms (of the borough) and the Coleraine electronic components set for space.

But we start with the Larne Times, which reports that an East Antrim MLA has written to prosecutors to review the sentence of a youth football coach jailed for two years for grooming and sexually abusing a 13-year-old.

John Workman, 34, of Craigyhill in Larne, was also ordered to spend a further two years on licence for his crimes.

Antrim Crown Court heard that the father-of-four had given his victim a lifelong sexually-transmitted infection (STI).

Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said the sentence imposed on Workman was "neither a sufficient punishment nor a deterrent".

Image caption John Workman of Craigyhill in Larne was sentenced at Antrim Crown Court

Elsewhere, the paper reports that the body of a man has been recovered from the sea at Blackhead Lighthouse in Whitehead in County Antrim.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at about 12:08 BST on Tuesday.

Various Coastguard and RNLI teams attended the scene, along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the air ambulance, the Larne Times reported.

Leisure centre allegations

On its front page, the Ulster Herald states that 12 alleged incidents of sexual misconduct/voyeurism have been reported at Omagh Leisure Complex in County Tyrone since the opening of new facilities in 2014.

The newspaper said five of those incidents involved children under 16.

It said that in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request it was revealed that four of the alleged incidents took place in the new "unisex changing village".

The FOI also revealed that, out of all the main leisure facilities in County Tyrone, Omagh Leisure Complex has received the most complaints relating to "alleged sexual misconduct".

In response, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council emphasised that the safeguarding of all patrons, especially children and vulnerable adults is of "paramount importance".

Image copyright ESA Image caption BepiColombo is Europe's first mission to Mercury

The Coleraine Chronicle's front page reports that components made in Coleraine are to embark on a "unique voyage of discovery" to Mercury as part of a seven-year space mission.

BepiColombo is Europe's first mission to the planet closest to the sun.

It features capacitors produced by AVX, which is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its first European manufacturing plant in the County Londonderry town.

Previously, components from the Coleraine plant have blasted off to Mars, with the company also involved in Nasa's Orion spacecraft project.

'Daddy's Angels'

The newspaper also reports on a charity football game that has been organised to raise awareness for bereaved fathers who have lost a child through stillbirth or neonatal death.

Mark Connor helped organise the game involving Daddy's Angels FC and a Select XI, which is scheduled to take place on 14 April at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

All proceeds from the event are set to be donated to the Causeway Hospital Bereavement Suite fund.

"The football match will help get boys out of the house who are struggling to cope and it will be a release away from the suffering you go through, because everyone is in a different situation and it is very tough," Mr Connor said.

"I hope this event will help dads realise that they are not alone. I want to raise some awareness locally because there are lots of people going through hard times after suffering the loss of a child."

Image caption The Catholic Church objected to the screen because of its proximity to St Colman's Cathedral

The Newry Democrat reports that Newry, Mourne and Down Council has been asked to repay £23,000 to the Department for Communities after a scheme that saw a large TV screen erected without proper planning permission.

In 2015, the council erected the screen beside Newry Cathedral.

The Catholic Church said it had not been consulted about the screen and that it was a breach of planning rules.

Planning permission were overturned and the screen was taken down and sold.

'Specialist units'

The newspaper also reports on the future for stroke services at Newry's Daisy Hill hospital after a Department of Health proposal for 24-hour specialist units was announced.

Currently, services are spread across 11 hospital sites.

Northern Ireland could have between three and five hyper-acute stroke units under the plans, which do not feature the Daisy Hill Hospital in any of the potential models.

Former Irish rugby international, Simon Best, who had a transient ischemic attack or mini-stroke in 2007, said it is vital Daisy Hill has the "right services".

Image copyright utah778/IStock/Getty Image caption Currently, stroke services are spread across 11 hospital sites in Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, the Portadown Times.' front page looks at the cost of bestowing freedom of the borough honours on two figures from the world of sport.

Former Portadown Football Club manager Ronnie McFall was granted the honour by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council in May 2017, with Ulster rugby player Rory Best receiving his accolade last September.

As a result of a freedom of information request, it has emerged that the total spend on conferring the honour on Mr McFall cost more than £15,000.

Catering for the event cost more than £4,500, the freedom scroll and Book of Burgess came to more than £3,000 and just more than £1,000 was spend on flowers.

'Builder of bridges'

A spokesperson for Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes said it was waiting on the costs for Mr Best's freedom honour "which we are led to believe will be substantially more".

The council confirmed the figure for the cost of Mr McFall's freedom of the borough ceremony in a statement.

It said that a notice of motion was passed unanimously to grant the freedom of the borough to Mr McFall for the "significant contribution he has made to sport in the borough and in NI".

Finally, the front page of the Impartial Reporter features tributes to teacher Tom Noble, a former principal of Erne Integrated College who died last weekend following a heart attack.

The newspaper says Mr Noble's professional life saw him "dedicate himself to integrated education and the building of bridges within society".

His son, Gareth, told the paper his father was a person who believed "very much in tolerance and respect".

Erne Integrated College said Mr Noble was a "driving force behind the integrated education movement in Enniskillen" as well as being an "advocate for the child and a champion for fair play".