The national living wage goes up to £8.21 an hour for workers over the age of 25 from Monday.

It means 75,000 workers in Northern Ireland will receive £690 more in their pay packets over a year.

The national minimum wage is also rising - to £7.70 an hour for 21 to 24 year olds and £6.15 an hour for 18 to 20 year olds.

Secretary of State Karen Bradley said she "warmly welcomed" the wage rise.

Low Pay Commission chair Bryan Sanderson said: "Today is particularly significant as it also marks 20 years of the National Minimum Wage."

There had been concerns that the introduction of a minimum wage would lead to job losses.

But official figures show employment levels in Northern Ireland are at a record and the unemployment rate is historically low at 3.5%.