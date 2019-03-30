Image copyright PSNI

Police have seized £1 million of suspected Class A drugs in mid Ulster.

The PSNI's organised crime unit also recovered drugs paraphernalia, a suspected stolen car and criminal property in searches on Friday.

Detectives said the operation was linked to other searches in the area in recent months in which £565,000 of Class A drugs was seized.

The most recent discoveries were made during searches of five properties including at least one in Coalisland.

Two men in their 20s were arrested.

PSNI detective inspector Keith Gawley said: "We know that drugs can ruin lives and line the pockets of organised criminals, and we are determined to disrupt these criminal gangs."

"These arrests and seizures are further evidence of our ongoing commitment to removing and disrupting the illegal supply of drugs in Northern Ireland.

"We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in the drugs trade and anyone involved in the drugs trade, or anyone tempted to become involved should be under no illusion - we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts."

The two men will appear in court in Omagh on Saturday.