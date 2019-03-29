Image copyright Colm O'Reilly/Sunday Life Image caption Joleen Corr needed round-the-clock care after she was attacked in her home in December 2016

A 33-year-old man will go on trial for the murder of his ex-partner in September, a court has heard.

Joleen Corr, 27, was assaulted at her home in Thomas Russell Park, Downpatrick, in 2016 and spent the rest of her life needing 24-hour care.

She died in 2018 after a landmark court ruling that said she should no longer be kept alive.

Michael O'Connor, 33, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, denies the charges.

Last week it was confirmed that Mr O'Connor would be arraigned on murder and manslaughter charges relating to Ms Corr's death.

Image copyright Family

On Friday, when both charges were put to him, he said: "Not guilty."

The judge said: "The family are naturally upset.

"The defendant is entitled to a fair trial and I am keen for this to be progressed," he added.

"There have been delays in this case and it's not going to be allowed to continue."

The matter will be reviewed in two-weeks time, with a trial likely to take place in September.