The DUP does not speak for the majority of people in Northern Ireland, Independent Unionist MP Lady Hermon has said.

Lady Hermon was speaking in the House of Commons ahead of a vote on the EU withdrawal agreement.

The DUP has said it would vote against the deal on Friday, over its concerns about the Irish border backstop.

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said the party represents more people in Northern Ireland "than anybody else".

Speaking in the debate on the EU withdrawal agreement, Lady Hermon said the constitutional position of Northern Ireland was protected in the withdrawal agreement.

"The DUP do not speak for the majority of people in Northern Ireland," Lady Hermon said.

"And may I also reflect the fact that the prime minister cares deeply about the United Kingdom, she cares so deeply about the United Kingdom that the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement and the consent principle are protected in her withdrawal deal, they're protected in black and white.

"And therefore the constitutional status of Northern Ireland remains the same, it remains in the hands of the people of Northern Ireland voting in a border poll."

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said that the party's role at Westminster "remains crucial"

Mr Dodds later responded by saying the DUP had "never pretended that it [the DUP] represents the majority of everyone in Northern Ireland, but it represents more people than anybody else".

"Every single unionist party in Northern Ireland, never mind individual people or business groups, every single unionist party …. agree with the position that this [backstop] is a problem for the union. Let not people pretend that it is otherwise," he said.

"Let no one pretend that we don't speak for the unionists of Northern Ireland."

The DUP is expected to vote against the withdrawal agreement, with Mr Dodds telling the BBC on Thursday that he was not expecting "any last minute rabbits out of the hat" to change that position.

Speaking on RTÉ radio on Friday, the party's Brexit spokesman, Sammy Wilson MP, said their discussions with the prime minister had failed to satisfy the DUP's concerns that Northern Ireland could be treated differently from the rest of the UK .

'Fell short'

"We looked at legal assurances, we looked at legislative changes to the Withdrawal Bill and things like that but all of them fell short of any kind of guarantee," he said.

Mr Wilson rejected suggestions that uncertainty around the Brexit process had been bad for business.

"The Northern Ireland economy has never been in better shape. We have lower unemployment than we have ever had," he said.

The taoiseach (Irish prime minister), Leo Varadkar is to hold meetings to discuss Brexit next week with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Mr Varadkar will meet Mr Macron in Paris on Tuesday, and on Thursday he will welcome Mrs Merkel to Dublin.

If MPs support the proposal on Friday, the government has said the UK will leave the EU on 22 May.

'Damage the union'

However, it is unclear whether the motion will achieve enough votes without the DUP's support.

MPs will vote on the withdrawal agreement, covering the divorce bill, citizens' rights and the Irish backstop, but not the political declaration covering the UK's future relationship with the EU.

On Wednesday, the DUP said it could not support the deal despite Mrs May promising to step down if she received the backing of MPs.

Party leader Arlene Foster said it "cannot sign up to something that would damage the union".

Speaking to BBC News NI, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said the DUP's decision not to change its mind on the EU withdrawal agreement was disappointing

He also rejected the notion the confidence-and-supply agreement had been fatally undermined.

Mr Lidington, who is generally regarded as Mrs May's deputy, said Conservatives and the DUP had held constructive discussions about domestic UK policy and legislation, and would continue to look at how their parliamentary arrangement can work better.

He told a British Chamber of Commerce conference in London he is concerned about the impact a no-deal exit from the EU could have on the integrity of the UK.

Asked whether this meant he is concerned about the prospect of a united Ireland, Mr Lidington said he believes moderate nationalists in Northern Ireland are unsettled due to a combination of Brexit and the political deadlock at Stormont.

David Lidington is seen as Theresa May's de-facto deputy

He pointed out that there is no longer an automatic unionist majority at Stormont and that Northern Ireland's position rests on the consent of moderate voters in the middle ground.

Mr Lidington, who describes himself as a committed unionist, said the government needs to give everyone confidence that the UK union will work.