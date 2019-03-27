A Northern Ireland grammar school is to review its uniform policy partly to ensure transgender pupils and those from religious groups feel comfortable.

Methodist College Belfast is consulting parents for their views on any potential changes.

Pupils and staff will also be asked for their opinions.

Methodist College told BBC News NI that the school regularly reviewed its uniform policy.

The move was announced in an e-mail sent to parents.

"Whilst we would stress that a review does not mean that we believe significant changes are necessary, it does seem appropriate to ask questions of what we wear and why we wear it," it said.

"If changes are made as part of this review parents, pupils and staff will be informed in due course."

Flexible policy

The school has identified a number of areas for scrutiny, including cost, comfort and the way people dress in wider society.

It said that the policy "should be flexible enough to ensure that recognised minorities are able to feel comfortable eg religious groups, ethnic minorities, pupils with gender dysphoria.

"Individualism is not the same as being part of a recognised minority and so once a uniform policy has been set, all are expected to adhere to the requirements."

The school said that it still believed in the value of having a uniform, rather than allowing pupils to wear their own clothes.

"We would certainly not want pupils to be under constant pressure to dress a certain way to fit in," the e-mail said.

"It is evident that in wider society there is a drift to less formal wear."

Social changes

The email said that older pupils might be given more flexibility, but this "would still be within the constraints of overall uniform policy."

It added: "The freedoms given undoubtedly change over time due to changes in society as to what becomes the norm.

"Any policy should allow for this."

In Wales, the government has recently recommended that school uniforms should be gender neutral.

The Education Authority in Northern Ireland is also developing detailed guidance for schools on supporting transgender pupils.