Image caption Callin Wilson will spend at least nine years in prison

A 20-year-old man has been told he will spend at least nine years in prison for killing a Syrian man in Belfast.

Callin Wilson, of no fixed abode, was 18 when he murdered Hazem Ahmed Ghreir in Downshire Place near Great Victoria Street on 4 June 2017.

He pleaded guilty to the murder during a court appearance in January.

The judge told Laganside Court on Tuesday that Wilson had shown signs of having a serious mental disorder

He was also sentenced to 12 months after admitting 20 counts of charges relating to indecent images of children.

This will run concurrently as part of his prison sentence in which he will spend at least nine years in jail before being considered for release.

Image copyright Ghreir family Image caption Hazem Ahmed Ghreir was originally from Syria

Mr Ghreir had moved to Northern Ireland and was living with his brother in Carrickfergus when he was killed.

The judge said Wilson had demonstrated several examples of having a serious mental disorder, including an infatuation with knives and strangling a teacher with a wire while at school.

The judge also questioned how Wilson could have slipped through the safety net, both in terms of his own safety and the safety of others.