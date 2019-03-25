Image copyright PSNI Image caption Tara Wright's body was near Belfast City Hospital on Sunday

The teenage girl whose body was found near Belfast City Hospital on Sunday was Tara Wright.

Police believe the 17-year-old's death is connected to a single-vehicle crash on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

Four men, aged 20, 21, 28 and 30 were arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident. They have been released on bail.

Police say they are helping them to establish the circumstances of Tara's death.

Miss Wright's body was found in a grey MG car in the hospital grounds shortly before 03:00 GMT by staff from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

About 25 minutes earlier, a silver Mercedes was found on its roof in undergrowth in Castlereagh and a man was taken to hospital.

"Our investigation is at an early stage, however, we do believe that Tara was injured during the one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Ballygowan Road," PSNI Insp Nigel Henry said.

Image copyright Photopress Image caption A silver Mercedes was recovered from undergrowth near a roundabout on the Ballygowan Road

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed either the silver Mercedes or grey MG to contact us to assist us with our enquiries.

"We also believe that a grey coloured MG vehicle conveyed Tara to the area of Belfast City Hospital therefore we are also appealing to anyone who witnessed this vehicle between the Ballygowan Road and the Hospital to contact police.

"I would also urge anyone who may have dash-cam footage of either vehicle taken in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact us," he added.