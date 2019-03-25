Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The EU said it would expect the UK to "live up to its commitments to avoiding a hard border"

The EU and Republic of Ireland are "intensifying" discussions about the Irish border in the event of a no-deal Brexit, senior EU officials have said.

On Monday, the European Commission said it believes a no-deal outcome is now looking increasingly likely.

The EU said it would expect the UK to "live up to its commitments to avoiding a hard border" while protecting Ireland's place in the internal market.

The DUP and Prime Minister Theresa May talked by phone on Monday.

Mrs May updated the DUP on her latest conversations with Conservative Brexiteers which took place at the prime minister's country residence, Chequers, over the weekend.

The DUP said its position had not changed after the phone conversation.

Image copyright PA Image caption Arlene Foster had a phone conversation with Theresa May on Monday

On Monday, the EU said that a no deal Brexit would have a disruptive impact on cross-border trade and supply chains.

"The controls will have to be done where they belong but that doesn't mean we would want to see visible infrastructure at the border," an EU official said.

"We're working very closely with the Irish authorities to try and perform controls away from the border if at all possible."

An EU spokesperson added that if a no deal Brexit happens "both sides would need to take unilateral and temporary measures to protect legitimate trade, consumers and public health.

"The commission is ready to make additional resources available to Ireland (technical and financial) to address any additional challenges," the spokesperson said.

They added that "in all scenarios, the Good Friday Agreement will continue to apply".

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said he was in "regular contact" with the DUP.

Image caption Liam Fox said he was in "regular contact" with the DUP.

He said the party understood the weight of the decisions it is having to take - especially with regards to the future of the union.

"They understand more than most the complexities of the Irish border issue," he said.

"But there has been a clear commitment to leave the EU, all MPs have to weigh up those elements.

"For me it's a clear choice, we voted to leave, we have to leave, some voters are frustrated we haven't left already."

Meanwhile, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said "zero work" has been done around the implementation of a hard border.

Mr Harris was speaking at the quarterly meeting of the Galway City Joint Policing Committee this afternoon.

He said a hard border was not on the agenda of An Garda Síochána.