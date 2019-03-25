Cancer centre closures 'to benefit patients'

Image copyright Getty Images

The number of breast cancer assessment centres in Northern Ireland could be reduced to three from five.

That means some people will have to travel further to be seen.

But they should be assessed within the 14-day target set by the Department of Health.

The department's proposal, which will go to public consultation for 12 weeks, follows concerns about a shortage of specialist staff which has led to longer than acceptable waiting times.

Under the plans, breast cancer assessment centres at Altnagelvin, Antrim and the Ulster hospitals will remain open.

However, centres in Belfast's City Hospital and Craigavon will close.

Health chiefs argue that removing assessment services from the City Hospital will enable staff to concentrate on patients attending for other cancer treatments.

Assessment centres are for those referred for further tests after an initial breast cancer screening at a local health trust.

The proposal does not affect breast screening services.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Patients are concerned about current waiting times for assessment

Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly said consolidating care on just three sites was to the benefit of both patients and staff.

"We have listened carefully to patients' voices and it is very clear that timely access to care is the overriding priority," he said.

"The way breast assessment services are currently delivered is becoming increasingly fragile.

"Staffing challenges are an important factor behind these pressures and demand for care including urgent referrals for suspected cancer is increasing."

A review of breast surgery in Northern Ireland is under way and a report is due by the end of the year.

Last November, BBC NI reported that only 11.9% of urgent breast cancer referrals were seen within 14 days in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust during September.

The target is that 100% of women should be seen within 14 days.

In February, the BBC reported that less than a quarter of urgent breast cancer referrals in the Southern Health Trust last October were seen within 14 days.

Under the new proposals, there could also be a centralised booking system.

People would be able to book online and could choose to travel a greater distance in order to get an earlier appointment.