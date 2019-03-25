Image copyright Michelle Knight-McQuillan Image caption The fire began at Hulabaloos restaurant in the Riverside Regional Centre

Seven fire appliances and 35 firefighters were called to tackle a fire at a retail park in County Londonderry on Sunday night.

It centred on Hullabaloos restaurant at the Riverside Regional Centre, Coleraine, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said.

The alarm was raised at about 22:00 GMT.

Firefighters from Coleraine, Portstewart, Portrush and Derry were at the scene.

It is understood a number of businesses in the centre were affected.