North Down: Fault leaves thousands without power
- 24 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Electricity has been restored to about 35,000 properties after a brief power cut in north County Down.
The outage happened at about 21:40 GMT on Sunday.
At its height, 41,000 customers in Bangor, Holywood and the Ards peninsula were affected.
NIE Networks said engineers are working to repair a fault at the main Bangor Rathgael substation and restore electricity to approximately 6,500 properties that remain without power.