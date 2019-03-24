Image copyright Getty Images

Electricity has been restored to about 35,000 properties after a brief power cut in north County Down.

The outage happened at about 21:40 GMT on Sunday.

At its height, 41,000 customers in Bangor, Holywood and the Ards peninsula were affected.

NIE Networks said engineers are working to repair a fault at the main Bangor Rathgael substation and restore electricity to approximately 6,500 properties that remain without power.