Man shot in both knees in west Belfast

Image copyright Google MAPS Image caption Police said a man was shot at Ardmonagh Parade on Saturday evening

A man in his 50s has been shot in both knees in a paramilitary-style shooting in west Belfast.

Police said they received a report that a man had been shot in Ardmonagh Parade at about 20:05 GMT on Saturday.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have appealed for witnesses to contact them.