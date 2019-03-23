Body found in search for missing Cushendall woman
- 23 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police searching for a County Antrim woman who went missing on Saturday 16 March have recovered a body from the water north of Campbeltown in Scotland.
Nicola Murray, 43, was last seen leaving her home in Cushendall at about 18:15 GMT last Saturday.
The PSNI said they are not treating the death as suspicious at this time and a post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.
They also thanked those involved in the search for Nicola.