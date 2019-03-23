Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police thanked all those involved in the search for Nicola Murray

Police searching for a County Antrim woman who went missing on Saturday 16 March have recovered a body from the water north of Campbeltown in Scotland.

Nicola Murray, 43, was last seen leaving her home in Cushendall at about 18:15 GMT last Saturday.

The PSNI said they are not treating the death as suspicious at this time and a post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

They also thanked those involved in the search for Nicola.