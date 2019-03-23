Nine men have been charged in connection with a major police operation into the criminal activities of the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

Police arrested 11 people on Friday after raiding 14 properties in Greater Belfast and Newtownards and Comber in County Down.

Four men, aged 22, 27, 29 and 38, are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.

Five others are due to appear in court in next month.

Those appearing in court on Saturday are charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Men aged 32, 47 and two 48 year olds have been charged with the same offence and will appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on 18 April.

A 34-year-old man faces a charge of unlawfully obtaining and disclosing personal data.

Another man, aged 32, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug, intimidation and improper use of electronic communications has been released to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Police have said all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.