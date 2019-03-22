Cookstown disco crush victims' funerals - in pictures

  • 22 March 2019

Images from the funerals as Lauren Bullock, Morgan Barnard and Connor Currie are laid to rest.

  • A hearse carrying the coffin of Morgan Barnard Getty Images

    The funerals are being held for three teenagers who died in a crush outside a St Patrick's Day disco last Sunday.

  • People walking behind the hearse carrying Morgan Barnard's coffin PA

    Morgan Barnard, 17, Lauren Bullock, 17, and Connor Currie, 16 were all killed in the St Patrick's day incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown.

  • Two schoolgirls attend the funeral of Lauren Bullock Getty Images

    School children formed solemn guards of honour in tribute to the young victims.

  • Lauren Bullock funeral cortege PA

    Hundreds of mourners turned out for the funerals of Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard at St Patrick's Church in Dungannon.

  • The coffin arrives for the funeral of Connor Currie at St Malachy's Church, Edendork. PA

    Connor Currie's funeral is currently taking place at the Church of St Malachy in Edendork.

  • Archbishop Eamon Martin PA

    Speaking at Morgan's funeral, Archbishop Eamon Martin, head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, said the deaths had turned the area into "a valley of tears".

  • Morgan Barnard's mother Marie is comforted at her son's funeral service Getty Images

    The family of Morgan - whose mother, Marie, was comforted by family as she entered the church - described him as someone who "brightened up the classroom with his humour"

  • Morgan Barnard's coffin is carried into the church PA

    Morgan was described as a "vivacious, charismatic and energetic" young man who always had a smile on his face.

  • Undertakers take Lauren Bullock's coffin out of a hearse PA

    Mourners at the funeral of Lauren Bullock heard how she was "energetic and full of life".

