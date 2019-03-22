Northern Ireland

Newtownabbey ATM: Digger used in cash machine theft

  • 22 March 2019
The robbery happened at a bank on the Mallusk Road in Newtownabbey Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption The robbery happened at a bank on the Mallusk Road in Newtownabbey

Substantial damage has been caused after a digger was used to remove a cash machine from the wall of a bank building in County Antrim.

Police said the incident, at a Danske Bank on Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey, happened at about 03:10 GMT on Friday.

The digger is believed to have been stolen from a business a short distance away, police said.

They added that it was set on fire at the scene immediately after the theft.

Police have appealed for information about the incident.

More on this story