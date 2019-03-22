Newtownabbey ATM: Digger used in cash machine theft
- 22 March 2019
Substantial damage has been caused after a digger was used to remove a cash machine from the wall of a bank building in County Antrim.
Police said the incident, at a Danske Bank on Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey, happened at about 03:10 GMT on Friday.
The digger is believed to have been stolen from a business a short distance away, police said.
They added that it was set on fire at the scene immediately after the theft.
Police have appealed for information about the incident.