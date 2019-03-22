Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The robbery happened at a bank on the Mallusk Road in Newtownabbey

Substantial damage has been caused after a digger was used to remove a cash machine from the wall of a bank building in County Antrim.

Police said the incident, at a Danske Bank on Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey, happened at about 03:10 GMT on Friday.

The digger is believed to have been stolen from a business a short distance away, police said.

They added that it was set on fire at the scene immediately after the theft.

Police have appealed for information about the incident.