UVF searches: Five arrests in 'significant' operation
- 22 March 2019
Five people have been arrested in a major operation into the criminal activities of the Ulster Volunteer Force in east Belfast.
Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have carried out searches in six locations.
Skip Twitter post by @KellyBonner
We’re out on early morning raids with the Paramilitary Crime Task Force @PoliceServiceNI in the Greater Belfast area. The operation is focused on East Belfast UVF. So far 6 searches and 5 arrests. pic.twitter.com/WEWZb1UFqu— Kelly Bonner (@KellyBonner) March 22, 2019
End of Twitter post by @KellyBonner
More soon.