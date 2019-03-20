Image copyright Euphoria Allstar Cheerleading/Family/Edendork GAC Image caption Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after the incident

The owner of the Greenvale Hotel, where three teenagers died after a crush outside, has been arrested on suspicion of a drugs offence.

On Tuesday Michael McElhatton, 52, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter along with a 40-year-old man.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died after a crush outside the hotel on Sunday.

Mr McElhatton has now also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

The PSNI said detectives investigating the deaths at the St Patrick's day disco in County Tyrone, searched a house in Moneymore on Tuesday and seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

Some 400 people were outside the venue during the crush, police have said.

The funerals for the three teenagers will be held on Friday.

Image copyright PA Image caption Greenvale owner Michael McElhatton

Officers are examining CCTV footage of the incident and have appealed for any mobile phone footage or photographs of the crush to be passed to the investigators.

They have asked people in possession of images not to publish them online but to upload them to the Major Incident Public Portal.

'Major incident'

The hotel was hosting a St Patrick's Day party on Sunday night and a large group of young people were queuing to get into the disco at about 21:30 GMT.

The emergency services were called to the hotel after reports that several teenagers had been injured in the crush.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service declared it a major incident and police, firefighters and environmental health staff rushed to the scene.

'Support offered to young people'

Lauren Bullock was a pupil at St Patrick's College in Dungannon while Connor and Morgan attended St Patrick's Academy in the same town.

Support has been offered to young people affected by the tragedy.

The funeral for Morgan Barnard will take place at St Patrick's Church, Dungannon, at 10:00 GMT on Friday.

Separately, the funeral for Lauren Bullock will be held at St Patrick's Church in Donaghmore at 11:00 GMT, with the funeral for Connor Currie taking place at St Malachy's Church, Edendork, at 14:00 GMT.