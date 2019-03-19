Image copyright Euphoria Allstar Cheerleading/Family/Edendork GAC Image caption Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after the incident

Police investigating the deaths of three teenagers outside a disco in County Tyrone have arrested two men on suspicion of manslaughter.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after a crush outside the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown, on Sunday.

The men, aged 40 and 52, were detained earlier on Tuesday and have been taken to Dungannon for questioning.