Cookstown hotel disco crush: Two men arrested

  • 19 March 2019
Lauren Bullock, Morgan Barnard and Connor Currie Image copyright Euphoria Allstar Cheerleading/Family/Edendork GAC
Image caption Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after the incident

Police investigating the deaths of three teenagers outside a disco in County Tyrone have arrested two men on suspicion of manslaughter.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after a crush outside the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown, on Sunday.

The men, aged 40 and 52, were detained earlier on Tuesday and have been taken to Dungannon for questioning.

