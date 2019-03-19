RHI boiler owners claim calculations used to help justify big cuts in their subsidies are "fatally flawed".

They say that if they are imposed, scores of firms will revert to fossil fuel heating, undermining the rationale for the entire scheme.

If the cuts are passed at Westminster, annual subsidy payments will be reduced from £13,000 to £2,000 per boiler.

The changes would take effect from 1 April and hold for the duration of the 20-year scheme.

MPs reluctantly agreed to the changes but were concerned that there had been insufficient time to scrutinise the legislation.

They were told if the changes were not made before the start of the financial year the scheme would be illegal under EU law and payments would have to stop.

The bill is currently being discussed in the Lords.

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee is to hold an inquiry next month at which it will ask officials and affected businesses about the logic for the cuts.

But now the body which represents about half the 1,000 or so businesses in the scheme has called into question one of the calculations on which the reduction was based.

'Press the pause button'

Economy officials told MPs that there was little chance of firms turning off their boilers because the price of wood pellets was cheaper than fossil fuel alternatives.

But now the Renewable Heat Association has produced its own figures which purport to show that gas is cheaper.

It said that would not only mean firms would switch back to gas, but that calculations used to work out the new level of RHI subsidy were wrong.

The Renewable Heat Incentive was introduced in 2012 to encourage businesses in Northern Ireland to switch away from fossil fuel heating. It set an executive target of 10% of heat from renewable sources by 2020.

RHANI claimed the new subsidy level would only cover the servicing on the boilers and leave nothing for loan repayments and fuel costs.

"I would urge you that even at this 11th hour to press the pause button on this 2019 legislation as it is based on misinformed assumptions and needs further investigation before the punitive legislation is enacted", it said in a letter to a senior official in the Economy Department.

The Department for the Economy said new subsidy levels were necessary to keep the scheme legal.

It said they would ensure claimants got a 12% rate of return on their investment.

It claimed many had received returns far in excess of that, in breach of EU rules on government support for business.