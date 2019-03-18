Image copyright Brendan Marshall Image caption Police, fire crews and the NI Ambulance Service attended the scene of the incident on Sunday night

The emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident at a hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

The incident, at the Greenvale Hotel, unfolded at around 21:30 GMT on Sunday.

The NI Ambulance Service said it received a number of calls following reports several people had sustained serious injuries at the venue on the Drum Road.

Paramedics, doctors and five emergency crews were dispatched to the scene.

Image copyright Greenvale Hotel

It is understood the venue was hosting a St Patrick's Day event, with a large crowd of young people in attendance.

In a Facebook post at 22:41 GMT, the PSNI asked parents to collect their children from the hotel immediately.

A representative of the nearby Glenavon Hotel said the PSNI borrowed its defibrillator.

Speaking from the scene, UUP councillor Trevor Wilson said: "I'm getting conflicting reports from people about what exactly happened, but there's clearly a deep sense of shock here tonight that an event for young people just wanting to celebrate St Patrick's night went so horribly wrong."

Image copyright Brendan Marshall Image caption Ambulances were called to the scene at around 21:30 GMT on Sunday

Colin Neill, Chief Executive of Hospitality Ulster, said in a statement: "We are monitoring the situation closely and echo the PSNI appeal to parents to make contact with their children and collect them immediately from the venue."

The Drum Road remains closed with diversions in place.