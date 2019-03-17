Northern Ireland

St Patrick's Day festivities in pictures

  • 17 March 2019

Colourful celebrations got underway on Sunday as St Patrick's Day was marked.

Thousands gathered to enjoy parades across the UK and Ireland.

Landmarks and rivers turned green as dancers and entertainers performed to deep crowds in towns and cities including Belfast, Dublin and Downpatrick in County Down - the patron saint's burial place.

Have a peek at the festivities as they unfolded.

Image caption Dancers in the Dublin parade
Image caption Three happy revellers in Dublin
Image caption Members of the Artane Band in Dublin's annual parade
Image caption A reveller shows off his high kick in Belfast
Image caption There were plenty of colourful characters in Belfast's well-attended parade
Image caption Saint Patrick took time to greet children lining the parade route in Belfast
Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge after the St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, where she presented shamrock to officers and guardsmen of 1st Battalion the Irish Guards
Image caption Downpatrick's celebrations took place within reach of the iconic St Patrick's Centre and Down Cathedral - where the patron saint is buried
Image caption Derry City and Strabane Mayor John Boyle paid particular mention to the city's young people for showcasing "their tremendous imagination" in the parade
Image caption A jet skier got into the St Patrick's Day spirit on Lough Erne
Image caption St Patrick went hi-tech in Enniskillen, landing by helicopter for the celebrations