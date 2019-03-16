Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A man died after the car he was travelling in hit a parked lorry on the A8

Two men have died following separate car crashes in County Antrim.

The first man died when his car hit a stationary lorry on the A8 dual carriageway near Ballynure at about 07:50 GMT on Saturday.

Two ambulance crews and an air ambulance were called to the scene.

The second crash happened on Ballyhill Road near Nutts Corner shortly before 08:25 GMT. The man who died was driving a car which left the road.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The scene of the crash near Nutts Corner

Only one vehicle was involved.

Emergency crews and air ambulance were called to the scene.