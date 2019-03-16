Two die in separate crashes in Ballynure and Crumlin
- 16 March 2019
Two men have died following separate car crashes in County Antrim.
The first man died when his car hit a stationary lorry on the A8 dual carriageway near Ballynure at about 07:50 GMT on Saturday.
Two ambulance crews and an air ambulance were called to the scene.
The second crash happened on Ballyhill Road near Nutts Corner shortly before 08:25 GMT. The man who died was driving a car which left the road.
Only one vehicle was involved.
Emergency crews and air ambulance were called to the scene.