Northern Ireland

St Patrick's Day sees global landmarks go green

  • 17 March 2019
The Burj Khalifa in Dubai joined in celebrations Image copyright Tourism Ireland Global Greening
Image caption The world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, joins in the celebrations

This weekend will see more than 400 landmarks in more than 50 countries go green for St Patrick.

The annual Global Greening initiative by Tourism Ireland started in 2010 and topping this year's new additions list is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai -the world's tallest building.

Victoria Falls in southern Africa and Lord's cricket ground in London are also among the 2019 newbies.

Image copyright Tourism Ireland Global Greening
Image caption Is it St Patrick's Day in Las Vegas? You bet!
Image copyright Tourism Ireland Global Greening
Image caption Mac the Moose in Saskatchewan, Canada, is wearing the green
Image copyright Tourism Ireland Global Greening
Image caption The Source of the Nile bridge in Uganda celebrates
Image copyright Tourism Ireland Global Greening
Image caption Another one from Africa - Sierra Leone - and new to 2019. The Cotton Tree is the capital Freetown's historic symbol
Image copyright Global Greeening Tourism Ireland
Image caption The Cibeles Fountain, built in 1782, is one of the symbols of Madrid

More on this story