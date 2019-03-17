Image copyright Tourism Ireland Global Greening Image caption The world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, joins in the celebrations

This weekend will see more than 400 landmarks in more than 50 countries go green for St Patrick.

The annual Global Greening initiative by Tourism Ireland started in 2010 and topping this year's new additions list is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai -the world's tallest building.

Victoria Falls in southern Africa and Lord's cricket ground in London are also among the 2019 newbies.

Image copyright Tourism Ireland Global Greening Image caption Is it St Patrick's Day in Las Vegas? You bet!

Image copyright Tourism Ireland Global Greening Image caption Mac the Moose in Saskatchewan, Canada, is wearing the green

Image copyright Tourism Ireland Global Greening Image caption The Source of the Nile bridge in Uganda celebrates

Image copyright Tourism Ireland Global Greening Image caption Another one from Africa - Sierra Leone - and new to 2019. The Cotton Tree is the capital Freetown's historic symbol