East Belfast murder investigation over man's death
- 15 March 2019
The police have arrested two men as part of a murder investigation into the death of a man in east Belfast.
Police said the investigation was launched after the report of the death at a house in Kyle Street early on Friday morning.
The two arrested men remain in custody.