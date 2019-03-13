Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The body of Alice Morrow was found at a house in the Braniel estate on Sunday

A 42-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in east Belfast.

He will appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Alice Morrow's body was found in her flat in Whincroft Way in the Braniel estate on Sunday morning.

Officers said the 53-year-old was last seen on CCTV at 02:52 GMT on Sunday at Brackenvale Eurospar on the Saintfield Road and then headed in the direction of Belfast.