Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The body of Alice Morrow was found at a house in the Braniel estate on Sunday

Police have released new information about the last known movements of the woman killed in east Belfast's Braniel estate on Sunday night.

Officers said 53-year-old Alice Morrow was last seen on CCTV at 02.52 GMT on Sunday at Brackenvale Eurospar on the Saintfield Road and then headed in the direction of Belfast.

Her body was later discovered in her flat in Whincroft Way.

A 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Det Ch Insp Pete Montgomery said police knew that at 20:45 GMT on Saturday, Ms Morrow travelled from the direction of the Belvoir area to Ballyduff, where she visited friends.

She drove a Silver Peugeot 106, registration FCZ 1913.

"My thoughts today are very much with Alice's family and friends who are trying to come to terms with their loss," the detective said.

"She was a mother of three, a grandmother of three and a sister."

Police have appealed for anyone who saw her in her car in the Belvoir or Ballyduff areas to contact them.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who saw her on Sunday, when she may have been walking her two Jack Russell dogs, or who saw anyone enter or leave her home.

They also asked anyone who heard or saw an altercation at her home to contact police.