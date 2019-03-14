Bloody Sunday decision reaction

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption After skirmishes between youths and the Army, soldiers from the Parachute Regiment moved in to make arrests

Bloody Sunday was the name given to Sunday 30 January 1972 after paratroopers opened fire on a civil rights march in Londonderry, killing 13 people and wounding 15.

Forty-seven years later, prosecutors have announced one former soldier - Soldier F - has been charged with the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

He has also been charged with the attempted murder of four other men on the day.

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute 16 other former soldiers and two former Official IRA members involved on the day.

Here is some of the reaction to that decision:

Image copyright Not Specified

Liam Wray, brother of victim James Wray

"I'm relieved that that's happening obviously as we've been fighting for 47 years.

"But I'm very saddened for the other Bloody Sunday families who have not got justice here today and whose hearts must be broken and sore now.

"It's been a sad day, but one obviously that the Wray family are relieved [to see] in relation to our deceased brother.

"There are a lot of sad, sad and heartbroken people today."

Image copyright Not Specified

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson

"We are indebted to those soldiers who served with courage and distinction to bring peace to Northern Ireland.

"The welfare of our former service personnel is of the utmost importance and we will offer full legal and pastoral support to the individual affected by today's decision.

"This includes funding all his legal costs and providing welfare support."