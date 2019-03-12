Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The body of Alice Morrow was found at a house in the Braniel estate on Sunday

Police have released the name of the woman killed in east Belfast's Braniel estate on Sunday night.

The victim was 53-year-old Alice Morrow. Her body was discovered at a house in Whincroft Way.

A 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody. Police have not yet said how Ms Morrow died.

Detectives from the PSNI's major investigation team have appealed for witnesses to contact them.