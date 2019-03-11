Man arrested for murder in east Belfast
- 11 March 2019
Police say they are treating the death of a 53-year-old woman in east Belfast on Sunday night as murder.
Her body was discovered at a house in Whincroft Way in the Braniel estate, according to the PSNI.
A 42-year-old man's been arrested and a post mortem examination is due to be carried out.
Detectives from the PSNI's major investigation team are investigating the circumstances and are appealing for witnesses.