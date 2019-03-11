Man arrested for murder in east Belfast

Image caption Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in east Belfast

Police say they are treating the death of a 53-year-old woman in east Belfast on Sunday night as murder.

Her body was discovered at a house in Whincroft Way in the Braniel estate, according to the PSNI.

A 42-year-old man's been arrested and a post mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Detectives from the PSNI's major investigation team are investigating the circumstances and are appealing for witnesses.