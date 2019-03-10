Image copyright PSNI Image caption A digger was used to steal an ATM machine from a filling station wall

A cash machine has been ripped from a filling station wall in Dungannon, County Tyrone.

A digger was used to remove the built-in ATM from the wall in the early hours of Sunday, causing "substantial damage to the building".

Police believe the digger was stolen from a business a short distance away from the filling station on the Ballygawley Road.

The digger was set alight after the theft.

Detectives investigating the incident have appealed to anyone who was in the area between 04:00 GMT and 04:15 GMT to get in touch.

Image caption Police said "substantial damage" was caused to the building

Det Insp Trevor Stevenson has also asked anyone who saw a jeep-type vehicle towing a trailer in the Gortlenaghan Road or Ballygawley Road areas around this time to help with the investigation.

He said the theft had left the building with "substantial damage".

In February, the PSNI said it was investigating a possible link between a recent spate of ATM thefts in Northern Ireland.