East Belfast man charged in historical abuse investigation
- 9 March 2019
A 77-year-old man has been charged by police as part of an investigation into allegations of historical clerical sexual abuse.
Police say the member of the clergy in east Belfast has been charged with two counts of indecent assault on two females.
He was arrested at around 5pm on Saturday by detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch.
He will appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.