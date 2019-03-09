Image copyright PSNI Image caption Giselle Marimon-Herrera and her daughter Allison were found dead on Thursday

A man who was found dead in a County Down flat alongside the bodies of a mother and her daughter has been identified as Russell Steele.

Giselle Marimon-Herrera, 37, and her daughter Allison, 15, were discovered by police in Newry on Thursday.

Police said the girl had been strangled and there was a "strong possibility" her mother had died in the same manner.

Russell Steele, 38, was originally from Scotland. A post-mortem examination showed that he died by hanging.

Police believe he was the woman's partner and lived in the same apartment block at Glin Ree Court in Newry.

Detectives have started a murder inquiry but are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police cordoned off Glin Ree Court after officers found the bodies in a flat

Police went to the flat after a relative reported concerns that they had not been in contact with a family member for days.

The bodies were found at about 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

Officers said they believe Ms Marimon-Herrera and her daughter Allison were still alive on Sunday morning.

Det Supt Jason Murphy said Ms Marimon-Herrera was originally from Colombia and had arrived in Northern Ireland about four years ago.

He said her daughter was born in Spain, had lived in Northern Ireland since 2017 and was a pupil at Newry High School.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy," he added.