Four arrests after west Belfast shooting
Four men have been arrested after a "paramilitary-style" shooting in west Belfast on Friday.
A 20-year-old man was shot in both legs and was found in an alleyway at Westrock Park at about 20:30 GMT.
Police said he remained in hospital with "potentially life-changing injuries".
Earlier on Friday night a 25-year-old man was also shot in both legs in Lisfannon Park in Londonderry.
He was taken to hospital for his injuries.
Det Insp Brennan said that the west Belfast attack was "reckless".
"There is no sure direction when a bullet is fired," he said.
"If any other residents were walking in the area they too could have been injured.
"These mindless attacks must stop."