Four arrests after west Belfast shooting

Four men have been arrested after a "paramilitary-style" shooting in west Belfast on Friday.

A 20-year-old man was shot in both legs and was found in an alleyway at Westrock Park at about 20:30 GMT.

Police said he remained in hospital with "potentially life-changing injuries".

Earlier on Friday night a 25-year-old man was also shot in both legs in Lisfannon Park in Londonderry.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The shooting in Derry happened at about 19:15 GMT on Friday.

He was taken to hospital for his injuries.

Det Insp Brennan said that the west Belfast attack was "reckless".

"There is no sure direction when a bullet is fired," he said.

"If any other residents were walking in the area they too could have been injured.

"These mindless attacks must stop."