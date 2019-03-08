Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man was shot in Lisfannon Park in Derry on Friday evening

A 25-year-old man has been wounded in a "paramilitary-style attack" in Derry, police have said.

He was shot in both legs in the attack in Lisfannon Park at 19:15 GMT.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Detectives have appealed for information.