Image copyright PSNI Image caption Giselle Marimon-Herrera and her daughter Allison

Police investigating three deaths in Newry, County Down, have released the names of a mother and daughter who died.

The bodies of a man, a woman and a teenage girl were found when officers forced entry to a flat in the city on Thursday.

Police said they believe Giselle Marimon-Herrera, 37, and her 15 year-old daughter Allison were still alive on Sunday morning.

They have started a murder inquiry.

Officers have yet to identify the body of a 38-year-old man who was also found.

Police said on Friday that post-mortem examinations are being carried out on the bodies of the three people.

Det Supt Jason Murphy said Ms Marimon-Herrera was originally from Colombia and arrived in Northern Ireland about four years ago.

He said her daughter, Allison was born in Spain, and had lived in Northern Ireland since 2017.

She was a pupil at Newry High School.

"My thoughts today are with the teachers and pupils who knew her," Det Supt Murphy said.

"I believe that Giselle and Allison were still alive in the early hours of Sunday morning, but family members have not been able to contact them since" he added.

"The exact circumstances of what happened in their home remain the subject of the investigation."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police cordoned off Glin Ree Court after three bodies were found in a flat

Det Supt Murphy renewed his appeal for information.

He said post-mortem examinations were under way and that he did not at this stage have any "preliminary or definitive causes of death".

He added: "This is an unspeakable tragedy."

Police went to the flat in Glin Ree Court after a relative reported concerns that they had not been in contact with a family member for days.

The bodies were discovered at about 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

Det Supt Murphy said on Thursday he was satisfied to start a murder inquiry.

"At this stage, I don't believe that anybody else was involved in the deaths of those three individuals," he said.

"I am not currently seeking anyone else in connection with their deaths."