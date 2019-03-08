Eight-foot bronze statue of Jesus stolen
- 8 March 2019
An eight-foot (2.5m) tall statue of Jesus has been stolen from a Catholic church in north Belfast.
Police say the bronze modernist sculpture was removed from the Church of the Resurrection on the Cavehill Road sometime in the past few weeks.
Bronze doors worth £40,000 were also removed from their hinges and cut up.
The doors were commissioned specially for the church, which is no longer in use, and have been irreparably damaged.
The police have appealed for anyone with information about the theft to contact them.