Newry deaths and the Massereene murders

The tragic news of three people found dead in an apartment in Newry, County Down, makes the front pages of all the local newspapers on Friday.

The bodies were found by police at about 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

Police have launched a murder inquiry but are "not currently seeking anyone else" in the investigation.

The newspapers report that it is suspected the three people were killed in a suspected double murder suicide.

On the Daily Mirror's front page, their main image is of Giselle Irinna, from Colombia, and daughter Alyson, who they report were among the dead.

Meanwhile The Irish News says news of the deaths came as the family of Clodagh Hawe met the Garda Commissioner.

Image copyright Hawe family Image caption Alan Hawe killed his wife and sons in their family home in 2016

Alan Hawe murdered his wife and three children at family home near Ballyjamesduff, County Cavan, in August 2016 before killing himself.

The body of Clodagh Hawe, 39, was found downstairs while the couple's sons aged six, 11 and 13 were found upstairs.

After meeting Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on Thursday, her family said a serious review had been ordered.

The newspaper also reports there have been more than 30 murder-suicide cases in Ireland since 2000.

Royal post

The Queen's first Instagram post has also made the front page of the News Letter.

The Queen used an iPad to share the photo of a letter from 19th century inventor and mathematician Charles Babbage to Prince Albert as she looked at exhibits in the Science Museum's summer exhibition.

Image copyright MOD Image caption Patrick Azimkar (left) and Mark Quinsey were murdered in March 2009

The Belfast Telegraph and the Daily Mirror both have interviews with the sister of one of the two soldiers gunned down at the gates of Massereene Barracks, in County Antrim, as they collected a pizza order.

Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the murders, who were the first to be murdered in Northern Ireland since 1997.

Sappers Mark Quinsey and Patrick Azimkar were preparing to leave for Afghanistan when they were shot.

"Time is no healer when there has been no justice for a cruel, cold-blooded murder," Jaime Quinsey told the Belfast Telegraph.

She told the Daily Mirror: "Ten years is a long time - it's too long a time being without a brother."