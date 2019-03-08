Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The relatives of those killed at Ballymurphy in 1971 have called for Karen Bradley to resign

Relatives of 10 people killed in west Belfast during the Troubles have refused to meet the Northern Ireland secretary after her controversial remarks about the Troubles.

Karen Bradley told MPs on Wednesday that deaths caused by security forces in Northern Ireland were "not crimes".

Families of those killed at Ballymurphy in 1971 said she wanted to meet them to apologise for "hurt she has caused".

But they said they would not accept her offer and called for her to resign.

Mrs Bradley made a public apology on Thursday and said there were no excuses for what she said in the House of Commons.

She said she knew how "raw" the pain was for relatives of people killed during the Troubles and added that she was "devastated to think that I have made it worse".

The 10 people who died at Ballymurphy were killed during an Army operation in which paramilitary suspects were detained without trial.

An inquest into their deaths has been taking place in Belfast since November.

In a statement late on Thursday night, the Ballymurphy victims' families said they had been requesting a meeting with Mrs Bradley since she became the Northern Ireland secretary in January last year.

"Karen Bradley hasn't even replied to these requests," they said.

"Tonight we find that she would like to meet us tomorrow to apologise for the hurt she has caused.

"We will not meet her and have one request for Mrs Bradley and that is for her to resign immediately."

Their comments came after the barrister Michael Mansfield QC, who is representing some of the families, said at the Ballymurphy inquest on Thursday that Mrs Bradley had made "entirely inappropriate observations".

She had "no regard whatsoever for these proceedings", he told the coroner.

Speaking on the BBC's The View programme, Judith Thompson, the Northern Ireland victims' commissioner, said that some people affected by the Troubles were left in "genuine shock" by Mrs Bradley's remarks in the Commons.

"We can't move forward by having a bipolar political discourse, which is actually not one that is moved forward by a lack of honesty," added Ms Thompson.

Karen Bradley's comments left some people in "genuine shock", says Judith Thompson

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his advice to Mrs Bradley would be: "I think you're in the last-chance saloon on this.

"You really need to show that we can resolve these issues and move this process forward."

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said that the Northern Ireland secretary's apology was "just not enough".

"It's not about the insensitivity, it's not about hurt - it's about the impact that it has on the judicial process," he added.