Image caption Police are the scene in Glin Ree Court

The deaths of three people in Newry are being investigated by police.

The bodies of a man, a woman and a teenage girl were discovered at about 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

They were found at a flat in Glin Ree Court off the Downshire Road in the city.

The PSNI are investigating the circumstances of the deaths and post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

"At this stage it would not be appropriate to elaborate further on the circumstances as our enquiries at an extremely early stage," Det Supt Jason Murphy said.

It is understood that it will take detectives some time to assess the scene.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty told BBC News NI: "A dark cloud is hanging over this area today and it's really sad."

Sinn Féin councillor Charlie Casey said the local community was in shock.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with all of those involved in this incident and their families.

"Details are still emerging and a police investigation is under way and that should be allowed to proceed.

"I would encourage anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI."